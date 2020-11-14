Scattered showers likely tonight; Windy to start the new week

Cloudy skies and scattered afternoon rain showers made for a gloomy start to the weekend, but sunnier days are ahead for the upcoming week. Tonight, scattered rain showers are possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through midnight with overnight temperatures in the low 30s. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

Cool and windy conditions are on tap for Sunday with high temperatures only in the mid 30s. A Wind Advisory will be in effect throughout southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa from 3am until 6pm. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 to 45 mph possible at times. Sky conditions will be cloudy to start the day with gradual clearing expected through the early afternoon. Widespread sunshine is expected to continue into Monday with temperatures warming into the low 40s. Winds will remain breezy, but not nearly as strong as Sunday, out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be up and down throughout the week, dropping into the mid 30s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and the mid 40s on Wednesday. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week as afternoon highs climb into the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Low to upper 40s are expected for Friday and Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Saturday could see a slight chance for a few showers during the day.