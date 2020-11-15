Quarry Hill Nature Center offers “green time over screen time”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) --

At a time when many students are spending their days in front of a computer screen, getting a few minutes outside is more important than ever.

Places like Quarry Hill Nature Center provide that opportunity. The center offers classes every Sunday on topics ranging from insects to snakes to birds. Even in below-freezing temperatures, many families are taking advantage of these programs.

"We love to be able to get outside and be active," said one program participant, Breanna Vogt.

"And freeze," her son Caleb added.

"We froze a little," Breanna admitted. "But it's fun to get out and find things to do, especially during this time."

The nature center partners with Rochester Public Schools to provide science education and outdoor learning experiences for kids.

"We prefer green time over screen time," said Jenna Daire, an RPS teacher and naturalist. "This is an opportunity to get out and move and learn at the same time, which is sometimes hard to do when you're in a virtual situation."

While many of Quarry Hill's classes have gone virtual, Daire encourages families to get a daily dose of the outdoors any way they can, even when temperatures drop.

"Snow is fun," she said. "Bundle up and you can still have a really wonderful engaging time with your family outside in nature."