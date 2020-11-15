Up and down temperatures this week

Sunday saw more clouds than sunshine throughout the day, and conditions felt rather chilly thanks to the strong winds in the area. The Rochester International Airport recorded a peek wind gust of 52 mph today. Tonight, clouds will gradually decrease and winds will subside. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

There will be a lot of ups and downs in temperatures this week, ranging from the mid 30s to low 50s. Monday will see abundant sunshine throughout the day with afternoon highs in the low 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs only in the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will become warmer for the midweek with highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday and Friday. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week as afternoon highs climb into the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will then begin a downward trend for next weekend with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. An isolated shower or two is possible as well.