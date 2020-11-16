Fire causes $100K in damage to Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The Rochester Fire Department is estimating a fire at a northeast Rochester home caused $100,000 in damage late Sunday night.

A caller said the fire broke out in the kitchen around 10 p.m. in the 1100 Block of 8th Avenue NE.

Rochester firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but there is extensive fire damage to the dining room and the kitchen. There is also smoke damage throughout the entire home, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

No one was home at the time. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.