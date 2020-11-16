Health leaders ask Minnesotans to rethink holiday plans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Terrifying. That's how Minnesota health officials are describing the rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

Monday, the state reported more than 7,000 cases and 12 more deaths, following a new record breaking single day increase Saturday.

"We need to go back to one of the most basic things, that we are all in this together," Gov. Tim Walz said in a briefing Monday afternoon. "We need to fight the virus, not each other."

"The numbers are quite terrifying," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Parts of the Midwest show a 90 percent increase of hospitalizations in the last ten days. Infection rates are currently higher than anywhere else in the world. Minnesota is on track to hit a gruesome milestone: 300,000 COVID infections and 3,000 deaths. With rapid community spread, health officials see those numbers happening in the next five to six days.

"The dramatic change we've seen in our cases and hospitalizations just in the last week has changed the way we see so many things right now. The ground is shifting under our feet and we need to adapt quickly," Malcolm said.

One way experts are asking Minnesotans to adapt is rethinking their holiday plans. Creatively celebrating, perhaps virtually and keeping gatherings within immediate households.

"Any adjustments we make to our holiday plans are a short term sacrifice," she added. "A big one to be sure, but a short term sacrifice. This is such an important step to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at a time when our entire state and in fact our entire country is one giant hotspot."

Kris Ehresmann, MDH Infectious Disease Division Director, recommends college students staying on campus over the holidays. She recommended a virtual celebration with family, or celebrating with roommates. If a student must go home, they are asked to "lay low" for 10 to 14 days and taking a COVID test before traveling home.

Dr. Cuong Pham, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota and a physician at M Health Fairview joined Monday's briefing. He is proud of the sacrifices Minnesota has made for the medical system.

"The medical system could not have done it without you. You flattened the first peak. For this, you allowed us to learn about COVID," Dr. Pham said. "You allowed us to create more testing centers and better treatments. You allowed us to develop vaccines faster than imaginable. You most importantly allowed us to stay under hospital capacity and save lives throughout the entire summer."

"The hospital system needs you again," he said.

While there is hope with the potential of a vaccine in early spring of 2021, experts warn of a fierce battle ahead.

"Mask up and keep you distance," Kelly Anaas, a registered ICU nurse at Abbot Northwestern said.

Anaas just finished up a 32 hour weekend shift.

"I'm here today to say you need to believe nurses when we tell you that these things are happening," Anaas said. "And trust that what we are asking for is support to best serve our patients. You and your loved ones."

"Your ability to sip a beer at a party with friends is not more important than children going to school. Than your friend's parent. Your ability to celebrate the holiday with your grandparent -- next year," Anaas said. "Please Minnesota. Stay home this Thanksgiving so you don't have to ring in the new year with me."

Walz hinted towards more mitigation efforts heading toward the state. He did not say what those restrictions are or could be.