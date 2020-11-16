Unexpected Art: Local artists transform utility boxes around Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Utility boxes aren’t usually something that people pay much attention to around a city. But there are now 13 around Rochester that have been turned into works of art.

Rochester Downtown Alliance partnered with seven local artists to beautify the big boxes around the city. The project was made possible through CARES Act funding, and it’s meant to help artists that have been affected the the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the perfect project for COVID-19 because all of the artwork is dispersed around town,” Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek said. “It encourages you to walk around and social distance and look at it all. It’s a great opportunity.”

The boxes are part of Rochester Downtown Alliance’s ARTWALK program. To find out where all of the boxes are located, visit their website.