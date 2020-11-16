Windy today with snow showers; warmer days are ahead

Windy and cold today

A weak storm system is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing some elements of typical mid-November weather to our area. Look for extra clouds, some snow showers, and raw, gusty winds today with midday high temperatures in the lower 40s which is around the seasonal average for this time of the year. The main band of snow showers impacting the region will graze our area to the north with just a trace of snowfall expected in the mid to late morning hours. Areas north of us will perhaps measure up to a third of an inch of snow today. Southwest winds will become rather gusty late in the morning and then they'll get even stronger in the early afternoon in the wake of the clipper type storm system, occasionally reaching 356 miles per hour. That will keep wind chill levels in the 20s to lower 30s for most of the day.

A tranquil Tuesday

High pressure will move in tonight, hanging around the region throughout our Tuesday and making for a bright and tranquil, but rather chilly day. Look for a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with light northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 30s, just a few degrees below the seasonal average.

Breezy, warmer later this week

Warmer air will blow into the region Wednesday as a storm system to our north generates some gustier south winds that will work to draw in the warmer air. With plenty of midweek sunshine, we'll have high temperatures in the upper 40s Wednesday and then lower 50s for Thursday.

A seasonably cool weekend with some rain

Friday is looking bright and pleasant with a fairly light breeze and at least some sunshine during the day before clouds thicken in the evening ahead of an approaching storm system. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 40s.

Showers will develop Friday night, continuing through Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 40s. A little light snow or flurries will mix with that rain Saturday night before the clouds clear off as the storm system pulls away to the east. Abundant sunshine Sunday will help temperatures warm to around 40 degrees with light winds.

Here is your morning forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: