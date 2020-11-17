Albert Lea makes changes as COVID-19 cases increase

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) — The City of Albert Lea is making several changes in operations following an increase in the rate of positive COVID-19 cases across Freeborn County.

According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, those changes include:

The Arena will no longer accept appointments for public skating until the number of active cases in Freeborn County have returned to previous levels.

All scheduled games and practices shall be postponed or canceled starting Monday, November 23rd 2020 until December 7th, 2020.

All access to the Arena will be closed starting Monday, November 23rd, 2020 until December 7th, 2020.

All access to the Library Computer Lab will be closed as of November 19th 2020 until December 7th, 2020. Curbside service shall remain in effect.

Scheduled appearances by City Staff at events will be postponed as of November 19th 2020 until December 7th, 2020.

Other scheduled meetings with City staff will be postponed or redirected to virtual meetings until December 7th, 2020.

The few scheduling meetings to meet mandatory or statutory deadlines with City staff that cannot be redirected to virtual meetings will be held in a manner that meets CDC guidelines.

According to the news release, if the rate of cases does not return to previous levels the closures or changes will remain in effect on a weekly basis to be announced every week.

Check the city’s website or call 507-377-4300 for more information.