Albert Lea makes changes as COVID-19 cases increase
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) — The City of Albert Lea is making several changes in operations following an increase in the rate of positive COVID-19 cases across Freeborn County.
According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, those changes include:
- The Arena will no longer accept appointments for public skating until the number of active cases in Freeborn County have returned to previous levels.
- All scheduled games and practices shall be postponed or canceled starting Monday, November 23rd 2020 until December 7th, 2020.
- All access to the Arena will be closed starting Monday, November 23rd, 2020 until December 7th, 2020.
- All access to the Library Computer Lab will be closed as of November 19th 2020 until December 7th, 2020. Curbside service shall remain in effect.
- Scheduled appearances by City Staff at events will be postponed as of November 19th 2020 until December 7th, 2020.
- Other scheduled meetings with City staff will be postponed or redirected to virtual meetings until December 7th, 2020.
- The few scheduling meetings to meet mandatory or statutory deadlines with City staff that cannot be redirected to virtual meetings will be held in a manner that meets CDC guidelines.
According to the news release, if the rate of cases does not return to previous levels the closures or changes will remain in effect on a weekly basis to be announced every week.
Check the city’s website or call 507-377-4300 for more information.