As COVID-19 cases reach record high, Olmsted County can no longer contact trace all cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — As daily confirmed cases have significantly increased in the county, Olmsted County health officials are now saying they no longer have the capacity to contact trace everyone who tests positive for the virus.

At the beginning of November in Olmsted County, there was an average of about 67 daily cases over a seven-day period. Two weeks later, the average has spiked to about 125 new cases per day, according to a news release on Tuesday from Olmsted County Public Health Services.

Olmsted County reported 170 new COVID-19 cases in its update on Monday.

The County said with more than 120 new cases per day being reported, the increase has put a strain on the system of assisting those who have recently tested positive for the virus.

Olmsted County Public Health Services doesn’t have the capacity to conduct case investigations and contact trace everyone who tests positive in the county.

The County said some residents who test positive and their contacts may not receive a phone call from public health officials at this time.

“Not being able to connect with individuals who have recently tested positive means that we are asking those who test positive for COVID-19 to assist us in our efforts to keep their family, friends and co-workers healthy and safe,” Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health Services, said in a news release.

Individuals who test positive are asked to stay home for at least 10 days from the start of their symptoms, and remain home until they are fever free for at least 24 hours without medicine and their symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

County health officials said those who test positive should start a list of people they had contact with starting two days before symptoms began. They should tell those contacts to stay home for 14 days from when they last had contact with the person who tested positive, and tell the contact to seek testing five to seven days after having contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should also avoid contact with others, including those in their household. County health officials said they should contact their school, employer or childcare about their diagnosis and seek medical care if needed.

“We need our residents of Olmsted County to do their part in helping us reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Briggs said. “What you do today can make a huge impact, please continue to wear your mask properly, physically distance from others and if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 please get tested, stay home and contact your friends and family.”