Cool sunshine today; warmer days are ahead

Cool Tuesday sunshine

Cool, dry air is flowing through the region as high pressure moves in from the west, setting the stage for a generally sunny and tranquil Tuesday. We'll have a mostly sunny sky through the morning hours with fair-weather cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be a little cool for this time of the year, mainly in the upper 30s this afternoon, but west winds will be fairly light, only around 10 miles per hour.

Breezy, warmer midweek weather

Warmer air will blow into the region for the middle part of the week, starting late tonight as southeast winds begin to pick up after midnight in response to a large storm system that will skirt our region to the north, riding along the U.S.-Canadian border. Temperatures will climb from the upper 20s late in the evening to the mid 30s around sunrise Wednesday.

We'll have abundant sunshine coupled with a gusty south wind Wednesday to continue the warming trend and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s for the afternoon. Expect wind gusts around 35 miles per hour for the midday and early afternoon hours.

Warm air will continue to build into the region Thursday on a slightly lighter breeze ahead of a weak cold front. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-50s to lower 60s. That's not quite record territory, but certainly much warmer than the seasonal average which is closer to 40 degrees at this point in November.

An unsettled, seasonably cool weekend

Cloud cover will slowly thicken during the day Friday with temperatures warming from the 30s in the morning to the upper 40s in the afternoon with just a hint of a breeze. A storm system moving into the area from the west will bring light rain that may mix with light snow late Friday night and overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

The chances for rain and snow will continue into early Saturday morning before temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the rest of the day, changing the mix to all rain.

Both rain and light snow will be possible Saturday night with a little light snow tapering off Sunday morning on the back edge of that storm system. A minor coating of accumulation will be possible in a few spots early in the day, but clouds will quickly clear off and sunshine later in the day will help temperatures climb above freezing, eventually reaching the upper 30s.

Mainly pleasant next week

Temperatures next week are looking seasonable, if not slightly warmer than the seasonal average with readings in the upper 30s to mid-40s possible through Thanksgiving. At this point, our weather is looking dry with just a slight chance of rain Thursday into Friday.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: