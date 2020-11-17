DMC leaders weigh in on what a post-pandemic Rochester may look like

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Destination Medical Center hosted a webinar on Tuesday to discuss what a post-pandemic Rochester may look like.

DMC Director of Economic Development and Placemaking Patrick Seeb and Minnesota Design Center Director Tom Fisher highlighted three main points regarding economic recovery.

They said understanding the new culture of people working from home, addressing unused commercial building space, and the inequities between different economic classes need to be top priorities. Fisher also said people will need to continue to be creative and adapt.

Fisher theorized that unused commercial building space could be transformed into affordable housing.

“We have this paradox that one one hand, we have people who lack housing and we also have a lot of empty space sitting around,” Fisher said. “I think that one of the other issues the pandemic raises is to force us to reframe opportunities.”

Fisher cautioned against creating two distinct classes in the post-pandemic world.

“I think what’s very important is not having a ‘two class’ economy where there are essential, delivery workers and people working from home,” Fisher said.

Fisher said businesses could also innovate and draw people downtown through unique events. He also suggested the idea of having “tech hubs” built into restaurants where people who work from home can get out, socialize while supporting local businesses.

Fisher said Rochester has been faring better than other cities in the country during the pandemic and he credited Mayo Clinic for part of that success.