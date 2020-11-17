Driver dies in northwest Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — A driver died in a crash in northwest Rochester on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 52-year-old man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the road and into a ditch. Police said the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 5100 Block of West Circle Drive.

RPD said it’s unlikely the crash caused his death and said it was likely a medical issue. But the cause of death won’t be known until an autopsy is conducted.

One lane was temporarily blocked as first responders got to work.