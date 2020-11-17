Skip to Content

Driver dies in northwest Rochester crash

7:36 am Top Stories

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — A driver died in a crash in northwest Rochester on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 52-year-old man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the road and into a ditch. Police said the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 5100 Block of West Circle Drive.

RPD said it’s unlikely the crash caused his death and said it was likely a medical issue. But the cause of death won’t be known until an autopsy is conducted.

One lane was temporarily blocked as first responders got to work.

Author Profile Photo

My Fox 47

Related Articles

Skip to content