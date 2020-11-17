Freeborn County closes buildings, facilities to public amid increase in COVID-19 cases

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX47) — The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners announced the closure of all county buildings and facilities in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The closure includes locations such as Freeborn County Government Center, Freeborn County Human Services, Freeborn County Fairgrounds and the Freeborn County Highway Department.

According to a news release from the county, the buildings will remain closed until further notice, but normal county services will continue on the same schedule through email and phone.

The county said most services can be done online. Find a full list of department contacts for alternative services here.