GOP COVID OUTBREAK: 4 lawmakers have tested positive

(FOX47) -- Nearly two weeks after Republican lawmakers held a post-election caucus dinner party, several senators have tested positive for the virus.

St. Cloud Sen. Jerry Relph was the latest lawmaker to test positive on Friday, and over the weekend his symptoms led him to the emergency department to be evaluated.

Senate Republican Caucus Communication Director Rachel Aplikowski sent out a news release that stated she can only confirm a positive test for members who grant permission.

As of Tuesday, there have been four positive cases, including local Sen. David Senjem and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.

Rochester Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL)

Rochester Democratic Rep. Tina Liebling said it's very frustrating to see political leaders model bad behavior.

"The virus does not care what somebody believes," Liebling said. “The virus doesn't care what part of the state you live in or whether you voted for Trump or Biden."

Tuesday morning, Gazelka said, "In hindsight, we could have handled the event and our information sharing differently."

In an earlier news release, he stated that he is not experiencing major issues and that he “expects to make a full recovery like 99% of people.”

This is a statement Liebling said minimizes the seriousness of the virus.

"I hope very much that Senator Gazelka has only mild or no symptoms. That would be great. But if he manages to dodge the bullet in that way, it doesn't mean that other Minnesotans will," Liebling said.

Sen. Gazelka has stated he is committed to working with leaders on both sides of the aisle and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to solve the problem.

KTTC reached out to Sen. Senjem and he declined an interview stating the COVID discussion has become extremely political and non-productive.