Minnesota reports 5,945 more COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Tuesday’s update that another 5,945 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. MDH said 111 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. On Tuesday, Olmsted County health officials reported that due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, they are no longer able to contact trace everyone who tests positive.

A total of 236,949 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 18,357 health care workers, the Department reported. Health officials said 3,036 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

MDH said 186,680 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported 33,542 more COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,506,178. The Department said about 2,188,157 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported that 26 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Twelve of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,943 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 2,015 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 13,594 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,247 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.