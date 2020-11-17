NW Rochester garage fire does $250k damage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — A garage fire in Northwest Rochester Thursday afternoon did $250,000 in damage.

According to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), it was storing a car, lawn mowers and other equipment. A boat parked near the garage was also destroyed.

Nobody was injured.

RFD says it was called a little after 2 p.m. to the 700 block of Upper Meadow Lane NW. When they got there, they found the garage engulfed in flames.

The garage was attached to a senior living facility. RFD crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the property.

Along with the damage to the garage and vehicles, there is also extensive smoke damage to the surviving structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.