Warmer, windier Wednesday on the way

Temperatures stayed cool today, in the mid to upper 30s for most of the area. Thankfully, warmer temperatures are on the way for Wednesday!

We'll be sandwiched between two warm fronts tomorrow, which will allow for a strong influx of warm air into the region. That means that winds will be breezy, but they'll be working in our favor to bring us some extra warmth. Expect sustained winds out of the south at 15-20 mph, and gusts close to 40 mph throughout the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 50s tomorrow, with warmer temperatures to the south. Sunny skies will make it a beautiful day (if you're prepared for the wind!).

Windy conditions will persist for the next few days, with another blustery day expected on Friday. In terms of wind, things will calm down for the weekend but that is also when a system will bring us a chance for scattered showers on Saturday, possibly mixed with some snow into Sunday morning.