LATEST RESTRICTIONS: Restaurant and bar managers react

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- Wednesday's announcement from Gov. Tim Walz is a tough pill to swallow for those who work at restaurants and bars.

Just Friday, Walz imposed restrictions on restaurants and bars forcing them to close at 10 p.m. for in-person service.

Staring Friday at 11:59 p.m., and continuing for four weeks, bars and restaurants are required to entirely shut down in-person dining and make do with take-out/delivery service only.

Some managers are optimistic for the future and ask for your help in the coming weeks.

Glynner's Pub Kitchen Manager Andy Henden

"Yeah this just gets worse and worse. I mean what more can you do," Glynner's Pub Kitchen Manager, Andy Henden said.

Last week's restrictions are already a challenge to overcome.

"The afternoons when we get most of our business which is kind of impacting our business right now," Hemden said.

Benedict's Rochester Manager Owen Murphy

Over at Benedict's Rochester, manager Owen Murphy said they've enlisted delivery options. "Added door dash and delivery options obviously its gonna have a big impact on our restaurant and staff."

Whether it's a restaurant or a pub the one thing they all have in common is the loss of revenue during a busy holiday season.

"You count on the holiday business to really drive you through some of the slower winter months and we are not gonna have that this year," Murphy said. "So it's gonna be really hard to adjust to not get that bump."

While the future maybe blurry for now, both men look forward to better days.

"You got to just get out and support local you got to get out and do it. Fast food will be there, support the local shops," Henden said.