Skip to Content

Meal kit distributions announced, all RPS students eligible

8:18 am NewsTop Stories
Meal kit distribution graphic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — As we head into the the holiday season, the Rochester Public School District wants families to know that meal pick-up kits are available for all students in the district between the ages of 1 and 18, regardless of a family’s income.

The kits will include heat-and-serve and ready-to-eat entrees, along with fruit, vegetables and milk.

There are nine different pick-up dates through Christmas. Distribution will occur at Building 35 and Graham Park from 10 a.m. until noon.

The first distributions are this Friday and next Tuesday.

Author Profile Photo

My Fox 47

Related Articles

Skip to content