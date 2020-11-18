RPD identifies victim in northwest Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The Rochester Police Department has identified the 52-year-old man who died in a crash in Rochester on Monday.

The man has been identified as Gurninderjit Singh of Rochester. RPD said Singh was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and went off the road and into a ditch. Police said the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 5100 Block of West Circle Drive.

RPD said it’s unlikely the crash caused his death and said it was likely a medical issue.

Singh was reportedly speaking to his daughter on the phone right before the crash happened, and told her he didn’t feel well. The results of the autopsy are pending.