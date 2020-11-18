Thirsty Belgian closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Another Rochester business is closing temporarily due to COVID-19.

The news was shared on the Thirsty Belgian website and Facebook page. According to the post, a kitchen employee tested positive after developing symptoms after working a shift on Friday. The Thirsty Belgian said the employee developed symptoms after returning home from their shift.

Management is closing the restaurant for deep cleaning and to allow other staff members to self-isolate.

They hope to be able to reopen on Dec. 1. In the post management said they hope to be able to, “Share a little holiday cheer. We all need it this year.”