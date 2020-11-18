Windy, but warmer today; even warmer Thursday

Reaching the 50s today

We have a much milder day ahead of us today thanks to the combination of sunshine and gusty south winds. A storm system well to our north will be responsible for generating those winds throughout the day with just a thin canopy of cirrus clouds overhead. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s which is ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average, but it will likely not feel as warm as that because of the gusty nature of our wind. South winds will occasionally reach 35 miles per hour.

Warm Thursday sunshine

Warm air will continue to flow into the Upper Mississippi Valley Thursday on a slightly lighter southwest breeze. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with mild morning temperatures in the 40s that will later warm to the upper 50s, and in some cases, the lower 60s by the mid-afternoon hours.

A weekend cool down

Cooler air will begin to make its way into our region Friday behind the departing storm system ahead of an area of high pressure that will be making its way into the Plains from the Rockies. With sunshine and a slight northwest breeze, we'll have afternoon high temperatures in the mid 40s on Friday.

Clouds will thicken Saturday, but the rain we'd been expecting for that timeframe earlier this week will hold off to the south thanks to the high pressure from the Plains. High temperatures Saturday will only be around 40 degrees, which is actually the seasonal average.

Periods of light rain will be possible throughout the day Sunday, possibly starting as a mix of rain and snow during the early morning hours. Afternoon high temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s.

A tranquil, slightly warmer week ahead

The upcoming week leading up to Thanksgiving is looking bright and generally peaceful with sunshine more often than not and high temperatures will slowly climb from the low to upper 40s.