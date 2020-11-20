Breezy and cooler today; a chilly weekend is ahead

Breezy and cooler today

High pressure is settling into the region from the northwest today on the heels of the cold front that swept through our area last night, bringing bright and dry, but colder air to the Upper Mississippi Valley for our Friday. We'll have a few stratus clouds in the area to start the day with increasing sunshine expected in the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be seasonably cool, mainly in the lower 40s this afternoon, but a brisk northwest breeze around 15 miles per hour will add an extra chill to the air, keeping wind chill values in the 30s.

Chilly weekend sunshine

A sunny sky will be the rule for our Saturday under a strong area of high pressure with seasonably cool temperatures reaching the lower 40s in the afternoon, but with only a light southeast breeze.

A weak storm system will move through the region late Saturday night, bringing clouds and then a chance for some light snow showers to the area for the early morning hours Sunday. A minor coating of accumulation is possible north of our area, but only a trace of snowfall is expected locally Sunday. Clouds will clear off in the midday hours and afternoon sunshine will help temperatures reach the lower 40s.

Rain and snow early next week

After a bright and cool Monday under high pressure, another storm system will bring clouds and a chance for some light rain on Tuesday. A little snow will be possible early in the morning hours, but little if any accumulation appears likely right now. There looks to be a quick transition to rain during the morning commute with periods of light ro moderate rain expected throughout the day with a brisk breeze. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday will be around 40 degrees.

Cool, late-week sunshine

Clouds will slowly clear off next Wednesday in the wake of the early week storm system and high temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Expect sunnier weather with high temperatures in the lower 40s for Thanksgiving Day with near 40-degree highs for Black Friday and the rest of the holiday weekend.