Minnesota reports 68 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,812 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 68 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Forty-four of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This update comes after MDH reported a record single-day high of 72 COVID-19 deaths in its update on Thursday.

A total of 3,150 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department reported that 2,159 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Friday’s update that another 6,812 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

MDH said 104 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 256,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 19,676 health care workers, MDH reported. Health officials said 3,984 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

MDH said 202,432 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 58,622 COVID-19 tests in Friday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,659,452. Health officials said about 2,260,294 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 14,462 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,387 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.