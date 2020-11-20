Police searching for suspect in Rochester sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking a suspect in a reported exposing incident and sexual assault that happened Thursday night.

According to RPD, a 35-year-old woman was walking along 11th Avenue Southwest near the Saint Marys campus around 7:30 p.m., when a man approached her and tried to start a conversation. The man then reportedly exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately.

RPD said the woman started walking away from the man but he followed her, grabbed her and rubbed himself against her. The woman was able to get away and called police.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’11 and in his late teens to early 20s. Police said he was wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, blue athletic shoes and black-framed glasses.

RPD is expected to release more information later on Friday.