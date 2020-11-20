Seasonable weekend with a chance for snow

A cool, but seasonable weekend is on tap with one day looking a bit better than the other.

A decent amount of sunshine to go around on Saturday will make it a nice day even though temperatures will only top out in the low 40s. This will definitely be the day to do any outdoor plans as a chance for snow arrives on Sunday.

Some light snow will move into the region for Sunday morning, from about 7-10 a.m. Accumulations will be slim to none but it's something to be aware of if you're going to be heading out the door Sunday morning. Once that system passes, we might see a little sunshine peak through the clouds during the late afternoon.

Our better chance for some precip is on Tuesday. Temperatures are something to really keep an eye on for Tuesday: as it stands right now it looks like we'll be just cool enough in the early morning to create a little bit of mixed precipitation, but temperatures reaching above freezing by late morning will leave us will rain showers for the rest of the day. A slippery morning commute could be possible, all depending on how quickly we warm things up.

Sunday and Tuesday are the only active weather days in the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the low 40s to upper 30s next week with a decent amount of sunshine.

Have a great weekend!