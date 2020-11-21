Man runs 150 miles to help end human trafficking

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Grant Evavold has logged 100 miles in the last two days, and he's concluding his journey Saturday by running 50 miles from Rochester to Rushford.

"I'm exhausted, actually," Evavold said.

But he's not stopping. He's on a mission to end human trafficking. Evavold has partnered with 30 for Freedom, an organization that works both to prevent trafficking and support survivors.

"I was in pain," Evavold said on day three of his run. "I was kind of hurting. But then you think about all those kids that are suffering from human trafficking. That discomfort that I'm going through is really nothing compared to what those people are going through. So that helps keep me motivated to keep going."

