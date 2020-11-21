New Rochester business helps individuals with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- A new business opened in Rochester Saturday. Rootz of Inspiration sells local art, handmade gifts and, most importantly, succulents.

"Learning how to take care of a plant is is a world in itself, especially for people with disabilities," said Jeremy Westrum, founder of Rootz of Inspiration.

He knows from experience. Five years ago, he suffered a stroke. He was unable to work for a year and had to learn how to speak again.

"I couldn't function very well at all," he said. "It took a lot for me to figure out how to do that."

Westrum says taking care of succulents helped him through his recovery.

"He's come a long way," said his mother Barb. "This is his dream come true."

Opening a business at the height of the pandemic hasn't been easy, but Westrum has been able to sell most of his products online. Pre-COVID, he shared his passion for succulents with others, teaching individuals with disabilities how to care for these plants.