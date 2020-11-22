Messy outlook for Tuesday with travel impacts expected

Clear skies will persist for the rest of this evening and for the majority of Monday. We're continuing to track our next weather maker that is currently building in strength over Utah and Colorado. That system is expected to move into the area Monday night, bringing all forms of precipitation for Tuesday.

Cool temperatures Monday night and early Tuesday morning should keep a majority of the precip as snow. There could be some heavy bursts of snow that could limit visibility early in the morning.

Temperatures continue to warm through the morning, most of the area will be a few degrees on either side of the freezing point. This is change precip over to a wintery mix, making for a slippery morning commute with decreased visibility possible. By noon, most of the region should be well above freezing which will leave us with rain showers for the remainder of the day.

How quickly temperatures warm-up will determine how much or how little snow will accumulate. This leaves the snowfall forecast a little uncertain.

Right now, most of the area has a good chance at seeing at least an inch of snow. If temperatures stay below freezing later into the morning some areas could see accumulations of two to three inches. We'll likely have a better idea of how temperatures will shape up in the next 24 hours, and will have higher confidence in snow totals.