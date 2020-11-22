Rochester bar spends Sunday collecting hundreds of items for Toys for Tots

Donation table outside of Shar's Country Palace & Bar

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The Toys for Tots fundraiser has begun across the nation. The Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots received hundreds of donated items from a local restaurant.

Shar's Country Palace & Bar hosted the toy drive Sunday afternoon. Donors were able to get apple cider or hot chocolate in exchange for dropping off toys.

"A lot of different stuff here for the kids. We've got backpacks, we've got a lot of cars. Some sleds for the winter. A fishing pole for when it gets a little bit nicer out. We did a really good job of [receiving] toys for boys and girls," said Madison Brede, Shar's Country Palace & Bar Employee.

The owner, Kim McHugh has sponsored the event for years. Although she isn't open to indoor or outdoor dining, she wanted to continue the tradition.

"I wanted to do as best we could to do it outside and continue this, because we're in our fourth year of this and we've really worked to make this a big day for the kids, and to keep this in place," she said.

Jeffrey Pischke, the event coordinator, said hardships from the pandemic, should be further motivation for people to give to those in need.

"This year I think is more important than ever to make a difference. It's very difficult because we are all under hard times. So many people have lost their jobs. The money is tight. These [toys] are going to go to families who probably don't have a job right now. They don't have the money to go out and so this way, we'll extend a little light into someone Christmas morning," he said.

Toys for Tots is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. It was created in 1947.

1st. Sargent Vince Reynolds, the coordinator for Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots, said last year more than 8,000 kids received toys, and more than 18,000 toys were donated.

"The kids shouldn't have to suffer on Christmas. They understand that things are hard, that times are tough, that parents may be out of work. But having a brand new toy under the Christmas Tree on Christmas morning is just going to light up a kid's eyes, and make a whole lot of things better for everybody," Reynolds said.

In addition to donated toys, the event raised more than $750 for Southeast Minnesota Toys For Tots.