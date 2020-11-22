Santa Claus will visit downtown Rochester in drive thru parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- One of Rochester's favorite holiday traditions is still happening this week, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Santa Claus will make his way to downtown Rochester Friday. The tradition, "Here Comes Santa Claus" is put on by Rochester Downtown Alliance and includes a number of holiday festivities for families -- most of which, now have a creative, COVID-friendly spin to them.

This year, Santa Claus will make his appearance in a drive thru parade, to ensure safety for all of the good boys and girls.

The parade will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The parade route, can be found here.