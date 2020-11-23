Coping with grief during the holidays amid the pandemic, what you need to know

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The holidays can be a very difficult time for those struggling with the loss of a loved one. The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused many to feel a sense of loss as well.

Seasons Hospice Director of Bereavement Services Heidi Smith said acknowledging your grief is one of the first steps to coping. She said everyone grieves differently.

“Your grief is unique to you,” Smith said. “There isn’t a right or wrong way to grieve. We can’t compare our grief just because someone is doing it differently than we are. It’s really important to communicate how we are feeling. Listening to what others are feeling can really help alleviate a lot of confusion and frustration with one another.”

Smith said trying to find meaning in everyday life also helps people cope. She said volunteering your time, reaching out to a family member to apologize or reconnecting with a friend can help.

Seasons Hospice has different grief support groups offered in person and via Zoom. There is also a COVID-19 support group. Smith said it’s important for people to know that they aren’t alone. She said if you find yourself self-medicating with drugs or alcohol, then it may be helpful to seek professional help.