COVID-19 vaccine registry launched at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Mayo Clinic is looking for people interested in participating in upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

People who sign up will be contacted in the future if they’re eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine trial conducted at Mayo Clinic.

“We are starting this registry now so that when the time comes, we are positioned to quickly reach out to individuals who may be interested in participating,” said Dr. David Phelan, principal investigator of the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry in an email statement. “Our goal is to ensure scientific advances benefit our patients as quickly as possible.”

Mayo expects to hold a trial at its Rochester campus in the coming months, but the vaccine being tested will not be from Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

“Even though these three vaccines are showing efficacy there will be a need for more vaccines, and so we Mayo Clinic will be avid participants in ongoing future clinical trials of different vaccines from different manufacturers to enhance the pipeline of hopefully effective vaccines,” said Dr. Andrew Badley, Mayo Clinic Director of COVID-19 Research Task Force.

People can enroll in the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry by completing this vaccine registry form or calling 507-293-3383.