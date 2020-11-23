Emphasis on Small Business Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — With many retail stores dealing with less business in this pandemic laden year, a lot of emphasis is being placed on the holiday season as a way to make ends meet.

While Black Friday is largely for major chains, local stores are banking on Small Business Saturday for help. And, they’re hoping for foot traffic and support. But, we’re told their relationships actually mean more.

“Keeping those relationships and building those relationships with people around us in the community is even more important [now],” said Svaar Vinje, owner of Knight’s Chamber of Rochester.

“Everyone that comes to the store is almost like a family member to us,” said D6 Games owner Christopher Fursa. “We want to get to know them so we’re all family, not just a customer.”

While businesses had to adapt and improvise with safety precautions, they also had to get creative with reaching customers. Vinje said much emphasis has been put on his business’s website and social media outreach to help keep customers engaged.

Vinje also said his store has had to keep its eyes on the competition with Black Friday deals starting early and having to price match to stay competitive.

The pandemic has also seen the return of traditional items like board games with families having to hunker down at home and keep the family entertained. Fursa said that has been good for his business but the closing of the game room at D6 Games has him hoping for a good Small Business Saturday.

“I’m just hoping people will still come out and support their small businesses,” Fursa said. “This is what we look forward to so hopefully they’ll come out and visit our stores and keep us busy.”

Both stores will be open on Saturday and ready for customers in a safe manner.