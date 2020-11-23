Minnesota reports 6,353 more COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 6,353 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Fifty-six of the new cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 276,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 20,638 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 4,943 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

The Department said 227,311 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported in Monday’s update that 24 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Eight of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,265 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, health officials reported. MDH said 2,223 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials reported 57,015 COVID-19 tests in Monday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,837,304. MDH said about 2,340,776 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 15,106 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,480 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.