Skip to Content

MISSING: Apple Valley Police ask public’s help finding missing man

Updated
Last updated today at 3:13 pm
3:11 pm NewsTop Stories
Courtesy: MN BCA

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX47) — Police in Apple Valley are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing since Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday, 57-year-old Gregg Johnson was last seen wearing a plaid button-down shirt and a black vest. He is about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown and gray hair and glasses.

Authorities said he was driving a blue 2017 Toyota Highlander which had a Minnesota plate AKK323. Police do not know in which direction he traveled.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Author Profile Photo

My Fox 47

Related Articles

Skip to content