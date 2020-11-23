New COVID-19 exposure app launched in Minnesota

COVIDaware MN app

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Detecting a COVID exposure can now be done at the tip of your finger.

Minnesota has launched a new smartphone application called COVIDaware MN. The app is free and available on iPhone and Android devices, and alerts people if they've been in close contact with a positive case.

"When People opt into the app their phones generate a random number that changes frequently and periodically to protect the identity of people using the application," said Tarek Tomes, Minnesota's Commissioner for IT Services.

When health officials contact a COVID-19 positive person, they'll give that person a code they can put into the app. Once the code is submitted, the app notifies other app users who have been near the positive case.

"When two phones are within six feet for 15 minutes the phones exchange these numbers via Bluetooth. When someone tests positive they have the choice, and I wanted to underscore they have the choice, of using the app to warn others," Tomes said.

The app says it is security protected.



It doesn't:

Show or share a user's phone number

Show or share a user's identity

Show or share a user's location

Access phone information

Send information to Apple of Google

Send information to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Tomes said an Oxford University study showed if 15% of people in a community setting use the app, than it can be beneficial in suppressing the virus.

"You have to find 'Nathan the barber' that believes in this app. That will share it with every person that sits in his chair because he's within six feet of people within 15 minutes every single day," he said.

State officials say this type of technology is being used in 20 other states, and in Europe.

Tomes said Colorado's version of the app gained a million downloads within the first two weeks.

As of Monday night, Minnesota's app has more than 10,000 downloads on Google Play.