Tuesday snow, sunshine for Thanksgiving

Cool sunshine today

High pressure has settled into the region today, bringing bright, tranquil weather to the area for our Monday. We'll enjoy quiet weather throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s which is typical territory for this time of the year. Winds will remain rather light, from the southeast.

A sloppy Tuesday morning commute

A storm system from the southwest will roll into the area late tonight, bringing clouds and then some light snow after midnight. Expect a minor coating of snowfall by sunrise Tuesday morning with brisk southeast winds and temperatures hovering near the freezing mark.

Snowfall will continue throughout the morning commute tomorrow with one to three inches of accumulation in most of the area before a transition to rain begins around 9:00 AM. Expect sloppy road conditions through the noon hours during that slow transition to rain. Showers will then continue through the afternoon with high temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a brisk southeast breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the 20s.

Morning showers Wednesday

Light rain will continue through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, at times mixing with a few snowflakes. Overall, though, it's looking like a rainy situation until late Wednesday morning with sunshine then slowly breaking through the clouds later in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a slight north breeze.

A bright and pleasant holiday weekend

High pressure will move in for Thanksgiving Day and we'll enjoy a bright, milder day with sunshine helping temperatures reach the mid 40s by Thursday afternoon. We'll enjoy sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s for Friday and Saturday as well.

A weak storm system will graze the area to the north on Sunday, bringing a few flurries or very light snow showers for the afternoon hours. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty, cold breeze.