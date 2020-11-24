‘A soft place to land’: The Landing in Rochester celebrates 2 years of helping others in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The Landing in Rochester started out as a vision from a married couple who wanted to give more to those less fortunate.

Co-founder Dan Fifield worked as a trauma nurse for years. Two years ago, he encountered a homeless family of five living out of their car. One of the children had frostbitten feet. Fifield helped them find shelter and get back on their feet.

The encounter turned into a life changing moment for him. A few days later, he decided to quit his job as a nurse, and he and his wife, Holly, decided they wanted to start an organization that helps the homeless.

“I’ve always worked with a population that is in need,” Fifield said. “I’ve worked with inner-city trauma in Kansas City, Mayo here. We have a population in town that’s in need, that’s experiencing homelessness and things like that. I’ve always had a special place in my heart for them because nobody else really seems to care a lot.”

They started with giving items to people out of the back of an SUV. They eventually were able to obtain a truck that is used as the Mobile Outreach Unit. It goes around the city helping people with necessities like toiletries and warm clothes.

Over the last year, the organization partnered with other local organizations to provide shelter at the Mayo Civic Center. Their newest location is at the Silver Lake Day Center off of Silver Lake Road. It is a 24/7 facility that offers refuge, meals, a shower and a place to regroup. It is made possible through a six-month contract with the City of Rochester.

Fifield said since the new Silver Lake location opened three weeks ago, they are serving about 60 people per day, 87 loads of laundry have been done and 124 showers have been taken. He said financial help from the public is needed to keep The Landing alive, beyond the six-month contract.

Fifield said one of the most special gifts he has received was painted rock from someone who The Landing helped. He keeps it on his desk.

“We got someone off the streets who was on the streets for 10 years,” Fifield said. “This rock means more to me than any paycheck ever could. We helped get them into stable housing. Their life is getting back on track. That’s what we are here for. We want to give people a soft place to land.”

The Landing is always looking for volunteers. If interested in volunteering, visit their website.