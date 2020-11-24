Hy-Vee recalling vegetable products due to possible health risk

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (FOX 47) — Grocery store chain Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, no illnesses from these products have been reported.

The recalled products are:

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

They have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020. They’ve already been pulled from store shelfs, and anyone who has the products at home should not eat them. They can be returned to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

According to Hy-Vee, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee at (800) 772-4098.