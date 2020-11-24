Quiet conditions through the holiday

It was a slushy and snow day across the region as temperatures flirted around the freezing point. The heavier bands of snow stayed to the south of I-90, bringing over three inches to some regions while the grass stayed green in north Rochester.

Witoka (near Winona) saw the highest snowfall totals up to 5 inches. Rochester International Airport recorded 2.9 inches which broke the previous snowfall record for November 24 (previous record: 2.2" in 1996)!

Thankfully, quiet conditions will persist through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay near the seasonal average or a little bit above. We'll stay cloudy for most of Wednesday before clearing skies out just in time for Thanksgiving. After the weekend, temperatures look to cool down a bit to the lower 30s and upper 20s for the start of next week.