THANKSGIVING TRAVEL: Minnesotans hit the roadways, take to the skies amid pandemic concern

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- While the CDC as well as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz advises against travel this Thanksgiving, many at Rochester International Airport (RST) and on our highways are trying to visit family and friends anyway.

"Recently, we've only been seeing about 35 percent of passenger traffic compared to 2019, so definitely a drastic decrease," said Triana O'Connor, RST communications director.

Fewer people are traveling through RST this year.

"I see here it's not too crowded," said South Carolina resident Jan Shepherd. "That's good."

"Going to head back to the Detroit area. Currently, we've discussed it. Everyone is going to stay in their own homes and play it safe," said Mayo patient David Stieler. "Nothing exciting but hopefully watch the Lions win on TV."

Shepherd was in the Med City for six weeks with her brother.

"He had 30 treatments at Mayo and all is well," she said.

She is excited to head home to South Carolina, despite going home to a smaller gathering on Thanksgiving

"We're just doing family," Shepherd said. "Immediate family."

Minnesotans are having smaller gatherings as well.

"Yes, things will be a lot smaller but my son's still coming from New York," said Twin Cities resident Gerald Meier.

Preparing for the visit, Meier's son quarantined himself for two weeks and has a negative test result as well. Meier says people in the metro area are taking more precautions than many near his farm in Houston County.

"Not everyone but there are a lot of folks down there that have been in denial," Meier said.

With COVID-19 cases increasing in the rural corners of the state, it's a reminder to follow CDC guidelines.

"Keep up the fight," Stieler insists. "Otherwise we all lose."

But we can still find things to be thankful for.

"Definitely health," Stieler said. "My testing turned out good so I'm heading home with a positive attitude and I'm looking forward to at least talking to family on Thanksgiving."

"We have our fingers crossed for [2021]. I hope it's a better year," Shepherd said.

Just as a reminder, even if you've received a negative test, it does not mean you are in the clear for a large Thanksgiving gathering. People who test negative one day can test positive the next, even without symptoms.