Plainview gym sued for violating Walz’s “dial back” order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is filing a for a temporary restraining order to prohibit the Plainview Wellness Center from staying open to the public.

According to a news release Wednesday afternoon, the shut-down is required under Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99.

Ellison’s office says it first reached out to Plainview Wellness Center to educate its management about the executive order. The office was told by gym management it would say open anyway.

The gym also reopened in May ahead of the shut-down earlier this year.

“I know these requirements are hard on folks — but fortunately, the vast majority of people and businesses affected are making that sacrifice and complying with the order, because they know we’re all responsible for stopping the spread of COVID,” said Ellison in a statement. “I’d much rather that everyone comply — but when it’s necessary to go to court to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect compliant businesses from unfair competition, I won’t hesitate to do so. “

Ellison’s office says this is the first enforcement action being brought under Executive Order 20-99.

FOX 47 has reached out to Plainview Wellness Center for comment, but has not yet heard back.