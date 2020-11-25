Site of bakery fire in Blooming Prairie now a Christmas wonderland

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX47) — The site of a tragic bakery fire in Blooming Prairie has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

B to Z Hardware neighbors the site where The Bakery once stood. A fire destroyed the business in January. The site sat vacant for months until Blooming Prairie police officer Dan Peach, whose father owns B to Z, got the idea to turn it into a larger- than- life Christmas display.

“I love Christmas,” Peach said. “It’s been a tough year for everyone. We had to cancel our police department’s Christmas celebration so I thought this could spread some Christmas cheer.”

The display features a large assortment of holiday inflatable characters, Santa’s sleigh, reindeer, and a life-size Elf on the Shelf.

In the far corner, visitors can find Cousin Eddie’s RV from Christmas Vacation along with the Griswold’s iconic station wagon, adorned with a Christmas tree on top, and Clark behind the wheel.

Peach said it’s not done yet. He said there are more additions to be added. He’s been working on it for few weeks. People stop by regularly to check on its progress.

“The bigger, the better,” Peach said. “This is a great community and we just want to give back.”

Local businesses and nonprofit organizations have sponsored Christmas trees on the site. Each one will be decorated with their own unique theme. There will be drop boxes next to the trees where people can vote and give monetary donations if they wish.

Santa Claus will be making appearances. He moonlights as the chief of police.

The display is expected to run through the end of December.