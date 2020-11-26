A tranquil Thanksgiving; plenty of weekend sunshine is in store

A quiet Thanksgiving Day

Thick, pesky cloud cover is hanging around the region today on the backside of the storm system that earlier this week brought snow and rain to the area, but we still have the prospect of some pleasant weather for our Thursday. Drier air will work its way in for the afternoon as a weak cold front slides through the Upper Mississippi Valley, helping the clouds to finally break up and clear off. Sunshine this afternoon coupled with a slight southwest and then westerly breeze will help temperatures climb into the lower 40s which is a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Tranquil weekend sunshine

High pressure will settle in from the west for Friday, bringing bright, seasonably cool weather to the area. We'll start the day in the 20s tomorrow with a decent warm-up for the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine under that high pressure and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday looks to be by far the warmest of the next several days as warmer air builds in on the backside of that high pressure. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s and a slight southwest breeze.

Sunday looks windier and a bit chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s in the midday hours before temperatures drop off later in the day behind a potent cold front. Gusts around 30 miles per hour will add an extra chill to the air behind that cold front.

Cold sunshine next week

We'll start the upcoming week on a rather cold note as strong Canadian high pressure brings frigid, but dry air to the Upper Midwest. We'll have a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

A slow warm-up will follow that frigid Monday and each day will be a little warmer than the last. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-30s through the middle of the week with upper 30s to lower 40s in store for the end of the week and for the following weekend.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: