Owatonna holiday light display reopens for the third year

Havana Lights display

OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX 47) -- On Thursday, an Owatonna couple held their opening night holiday lights display.

Kathy and Duane Knutson have operated the Havana Lights for three years.

"This just gives them (visitors) an opportunity to get out of the house. You don't even have to get out of your car. Grab the kids they can even be out in their pajamas and they can come out here," Kathy said.

Kathy said the display is motivated by her late mother, who died three years ago.

The Angels that belonged to Kathy's mother

"I've always done this because my mom was a big decorator for Christmas. I've got a lot of my mom's decorations, and that would be all of the angels over on the hill. They were a lot of her favorite items," she said.

The family began setting up the decorations in November and has about 10,000 lights.

But the decorations aren't just for show, the family collects donations for Helping Paws, which is a cat rescue and protection organization.

"We've helped 180 cats so far this year," Kathy said.

She said the organization does a variety of things to support cats.

"We go to the animal shelter here in town and bring them blankets and toys and try to find them homes."

They also help pet owners who are struggling to get their pet's supplies.

The Knutson's ask visitors make a donation or bring pet food.

The light show is open from dusk to 10 p.m. until New Year's Day.