Sunny and quiet conditions ahead

Sunny skies finally return to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Friday. Skies will slowly clear overnight Thursday with sunshine expected Friday through the weekend. It will be a chilly start to Black Friday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs will warm into the middle 30s with winds out of the west-southwest around 5-10 mph. Dry conditions are expected for Friday.

Temperatures next week will be a little up and down. Highs on Monday will be stuck in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Seasonable temperatures are likely Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with quiet conditions. Highs then warm into the upper 30s and even the lower 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Dry and quiet conditions will dominate the forecast all of next week. As it stands right now, we should remain dry through late next week.