Lights at Bluff Valley returns

NEAR ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. (FOX 47) — Holiday fun can be enjoyed once again at the Lights at Bluff Valley.

The sparkling lights on display stretch a mile-and-a-half. There are 200 animated decorations and a light maze.

The manager says this type of event is needed during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely a good feeling with everything going on,” said Lights At Bluff Valley manager Blake Waters. “And being able to provide something that people are actually able to get out of the house to enjoy a little bit of outdoors and be able to enjoy the light maze and be able to enjoy and spend that quality time together in the tough times that we’re going through.”

The lights can be seen at the Bluff Valley Campgrounds on weekends from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $20 per car.

The last day for the display is Dec. 20.

For more information, click here.