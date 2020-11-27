Nice weather hosts post-Thanksgiving recreation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Even though it’s been more difficult this year to get a workout in, experts say it’s essential for both physical health and overall happiness.

Peter Stenson says he goes for a walk on a daily basis. “And if I go a day without a walk, I don’t feel too good.” He added working out on Black Friday also helps to burn off the extra calories from Thanksgiving the night before.

The World Health Organization recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week, while children between 5 and 17 should get 1 hour per day.

Though many things were different this year, one Rochester family did their best to keep some things consistent.

“We tried to still make some stuff on our own,” said Brian Koski. “Which ended up making us eat a little later than usual. We zoom called with half of our family, with my wife’s family. And then we did another video call with my side of the family. So that was different.”

Different with an opportunity the day after for some outdoor physical activity before the cold settles in.

“We live in Minnesota, it’s such nice weather right now, it hasn’t really gotten very cold,” said Koski. “We should all get outside.”