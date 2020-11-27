Plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend

A bright and cool Black Friday

For the first time since the very beginning of the week, we're going to enjoy sunshine across the area today. That's thanks to a strong area of high pressure that has moved into the region from the west. Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures will be the rule for the rest of our Black Friday with temperatures making their way into the upper 30s for the afternoon hours. West winds won't be overpowering by any means, but they will add a chill to the air, keeping wind chill values in the upper 20s.

A bright and mild Saturday

Warmer air will blow into the region for the early part of the weekend, starting late Friday night when temperatures will climb from the mid-20s to the lower 30s by sunrise Saturday. We'll continue the warming trend throughout the day Saturday as a southwest breeze works with abundant sunshine to push temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon hours.

Windy and cold Sunday

A potent cold front will move through the area early Sunday morning, ushering much colder, more seasonable air from Canada. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with strong, gusty, cold winds occasionally reaching 35 miles per hour and with temperatures slowly falling from morning highs in the mid 30s, wind chill levels will only be in the teens for most of the day.

The dry spell continues through next week

Cold air will continue to settle into the region to start the upcoming week Monday as high pressure rolls in from the northwest. Even with a mostly sunny sky, temperatures Monday afternoon will only reach the upper 20s in most spots locally which means we'll be experiencing readings several degrees below the seasonal average. A raw breeze will keep wind chills in the teens throughout the day.

Slightly warmer air will return for the middle part of the week under sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s through Thursday before a warmer air mass builds northward for the following weekend. High temperatures will potentially reach the upper 30s for that stretch of the week which is several degrees warmer than we might normally expect in December.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: